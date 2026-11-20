Waka Flocka Flame is calling out adult men for playing "Grand Theft Auto VI" ... he says they're a bunch of sad, pathetic losers!!!

The rapper posted a video sharing his thoughts on the current 'GTA6' craze taking over the nation.

Play video content Video: Waka Flocka Flame

Waka says, "Y'all n***** don't want to win, bro. Y'all n***** ain't trying to win, bro ... Y'all n***** on 'GTA6' bro?"

The entertainer said men who are over 35 and still playing the video game "ain't getting no money" and labeled them "pathetic."

The game is being widely praised by people who play video games … with people loving the open world play and characters. Others suggest the violent game could influence kids' minds … while some say it is just a video game.

Play video content Video: Harvey Levin Learns How to Play GTA VI TMZ.com

"Grand Theft Auto VI" made over $2 billion on launch day, per reports.