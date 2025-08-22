Waka Flocka Flame Accuses Montauk Club of Racism After Getting Booted

Play video content TMZ.com

Waka Flocka Flame's still pissed about an icy encounter at a Long Island beach club, where he got kicked out for mouthing off to security guards ... a classic case of racism, he says!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Waka in NYC, where he brushed off his July 19 cameo at The Surf Lodge, a hotel, restaurant and music venue all rolled into one in Montauk, N.Y.

So, legend has it, Waka reportedly rolled up to the club with an entourage that was 14 deep, and they tried to slip in the side door, sparking an argument with security.

The security guards claimed Waka got flagrant with about a thousand "f*** you's" in their direction, a flaunting of his $20 million net worth ... and, finally, a "Do you know who I am?”

Waka assures us he doesn't talk so snobbishly and alludes to having a hard time with his crew being the only Blacks in the building.

Whatever really happened appears to be water under the bridge now, at least for Waka. He was out in NYC with his mother -- vet music exec Debra Antney -- ahead of the Season 2 premiere of her "Deb's House" music reality series.