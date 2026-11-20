Dakota Johnson and MGK are keeping each other company as winter is brewing ... with the two stars spotted enjoying another night out together in Los Angeles on a rainy evening perfect for snuggling.

New photos show Dakota and MGK walking side by side outside a restaurant on a stormy night in L.A., adding another sighting to the growing buzz surrounding the pair.

Dakota kept things cozy, sporting a green scarf and carrying a patterned bag, while MGK opted for dark outerwear and a patterned hat or beanie.

The latest outing comes after the two have previously been spotted spending time together, fueling speculation about a possible romance.

As you may know ... Dakota was previously linked with singer Role Model, but the couple reportedly split in summer 2026, after first being spotted together in December 2025.

As TMZ previously reported, the two sparked dating rumors after reportedly meeting at Taylor Swift's wedding, with Dakota and MGK later spotted together outside Taylor's New York City apartment ... years after his split with baby mom Megan Fox.