Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly Seen Leaving Late-Night Studio Session Together

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly dating rumors are as hot as the couple themselves ... and they added fuel to the fire this week after they left a music studio together.

The actress and the rapper were spotted in Los Angeles earlier this week ... Dakota wearing a jacket and pants while waiting for the hoodie-wearing Kelly to finish up a phone call.

Play video content Video: Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Leaving Studio Together After Late-Night Session BACKGRID

Eventually, MGK came around and opened the door of his sports car for DJ ... who hopped in the passenger seat. The two then took off for parts unknown.

As we reported ... the rumor mill first started churning when they were spotted hanging out last month in New York City -- walking into Taylor Swift's apartment.

The two allegedly met at Taylor's wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden back in July.

As you know ... Dakota and Kelly both have their fair share of famous exes. MGK shares a kid with Megan Fox, while Dakota was previously in a long-term relationship with Chris Martin.