Matt Stafford Makes Cameo In Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' Music Video

Matt Stafford wasn't only on the football field Sunday night -- he also popped on screen at the MTV VMAs -- the Rams star QB made a cameo in Taylor Swift's brand-new music video!

Swift debuted the "Patient Zero" video Sunday Night, which she directed, starring none other than Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, and a bit part for the Super Bowl champ and his wife, Kelly Stafford. Cara Delevingne also makes an appearance.

The All-Pro QB popped up several times in the dark music video, shot by three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, which tells the story of a woman (Johnson) slowly learning her husband (Farrell) is bad news.

There's one scene where Matt and Kelly are seen dancing together in the background.

The cameo tracks. The Staffords were at Taylor and Travis Kelce's summer wedding.

Matt, obviously, wasn't in the building for the video's debut ... his Rams squad was taking on the Broncos in Denver on Sunday Night Football.

L.A. lost a tight one, 30-26, after Talanoa Hufanga picked off a Stafford pass late in the 4th quarter to ice it for Sean Payton and Bo Nix's team.

Matt finished with 390 yards passing and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions.