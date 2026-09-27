NASCAR’s Corey Heim Punched in Face by Treyten Lapcevich’s Racing Team

Goes Down Outside Hot Dog Stand

A NASCAR race ended in chaos after members of one racing team rushed a driver after a late-race crash ... and the incident went down in front of a hot dog stand.

FIGHT AT THE HOTDOG STAND!



FIGHT AT THE @MARTINSVILLESWY HOTDOG STAND!!!#VSCU300 | September 25-26 | Live on FloRacing 📺 pic.twitter.com/ZOqO2bnVAH @FloRacing

NASCAR driver Corey Heim was punched in the face by a member of Treyten Lapcevich's racing team after he took home third place at the 2026 ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

During the match at Virginia's Martinsville Speedway Saturday, Corey and Treyten were neck and neck before the finish -- with Corey's car colliding with Treyten's vehicle.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Eventually ... Corey's car went over the top of Treyten's ... as both vehicles were badly damaged.

Flash-forward to the showdown at the hot dog stand ... Corey was ambushed by Treyten's racing team as Corey tried to block the punches to his head.