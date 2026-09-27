Minnesota Coach Smears His Player's Blood Across His Face After Win

University of Minnesota's head coach got a little too into his post-win celebrations ... smearing the blood from a linebacker's mouth on his face!

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck is FIRED UP after beating Washington 😭 pic.twitter.com/qBOgZHk39d @CFBONFOX

Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck was celebrating the team's road win against Washington at Husky Stadium Saturday when he ran up to linebacker Maverick Baranowski.

The two hugged before P.J. took his hand and wiped it over Maverick's bloody mouth ... and let's just say, it was more than just a fleck.

The end result gave total Patrick Bateman vibes ... with P.J. sporting a bloody cheek and a stain on his shirt.

Needless to say ... FOX Sports commentators Jack Kizer and Mark Helfrich were pretty shocked ... and pointed out that P.J. literally put the blood into the team's "blood, sweat and tears" win.

Following the eyebrow-raising moment, Maverick said ... "I love that guy more than anyone, and it's just such an awesome opportunity to share that moment with him" calling him "a crazy man."