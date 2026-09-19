White House Jokes About Travis Kelce's Ponzi Scheme Case

The White House seemingly poked fun at the massive Ponzi scheme that claimed Travis Kelce as a victim ... and jokingly offered him a job.

Sharing an X post about the news that Kelce had been hoodwinked by the fraudster accused of stealing $35 million in total from his victims ... the White House wrote ... "This is why we do what we do."

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They added ... "Seems like a good time to re-up the work of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud: identifying fraud & protecting Americans. Oh and it looks like the next draft pick to join the Task Force is [Travis Kelce]."

We reported earlier ... the Chiefs player was one of the victims defrauded by Siddharth Jawahar.

According to prosecutors ... over the course of several years, Siddharth used money raised by investors for his company Swiftarc Capital LLC to majorly splurge on his luxurious lifestyle.

The fraudster splashed millions on expensive hotels, private planes, and pricey nights out.

In addition to having to pay back $31 million to his victims ... Siddharth will have plenty of time to think about what he did after being sentenced to 11 years in prison following his guilty plea.

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As we previously reported, Kelce's had plenty going on away from football lately ... including marrying Taylor Swift and dropping millions on a lakefront Ohio mansion.