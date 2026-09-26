Javon 'Wanna' Walton Says He's Going To Force Henry Cejudo Back To MMA Cage

Play video content Video: Javon Walton On Upcoming Fight With Henry Cejudo TMZSports.com

Javon "Wanna" Walton isn't losing a wink of sleep over Henry Cejudo ... despite Triple C staking his claim as the most accomplished combat sports athlete ever!

The 20-year-old Euphoria star and undefeated pro boxer (3-0-1) chopped it up with Babcock just days before his Misfits Boxing main event scrap in Miami against 39-year-old Cejudo, which he took on short notice.

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Wanna walked us through how it all went down behind the scenes, saying it started with a call from Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian.

"I get told that I got a fight opportunity on two-week notice, and I talk it over with my team, and we realize I'm in the right mental. I'm in the right mindset, 'Let's f****** do this.' Like, 'Let's go after it,' you know? This is a great opportunity. Some things you just can't let go."

So, he laced up the gloves, and hit the gym even harder for a (very condensed) training camp.

"We had a phenomenal, what, week and a half, two-week camp. It's time to get right after it, you know. And I can't wait to show the world what I can do right now."

That's cool and all, but what about all Henry's accomplished ... namely the Olympic gold medal and two UFC championship belts?

Walton says it doesn't faze him in the least ... 'cause they're not competing in a cage or on a mat.

"Huge respect for what you did in your area, you know, and I look at that and I'm like, that's amazing that you've accomplished what you've accomplished," Wanna said.

"But when it comes to the ring, he don't got experience in the boxing ring. This is my field he's stepping in. So I'm going to show him that he don't belong in a field like this. You know, this is my ring. This is what I've been doing for 16 years. He's gonna want to go right back to the Octagon right after this."

Wanna added ... "Huge respect to the wrestling, but he can't handle my hands in the boxing world. I can just tell you that right now."