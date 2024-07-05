Javon 'Wanna' Walton Open To Starring In Boxing Project, Combine Both Careers!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Javon "Wanna" Walton is a professional boxer and an established actor ... and the "Euphoria" star could one day combine both his passions -- telling TMZ Sports he's down to take on a role as a fighter!!

17-year-old Wanna made his professional debut as a Most Valuable Promotions pugilist in a draw against Joshua Torres in March ... and prior to the fight, he said his career in the ring would be his priority moving forward.

But he's not giving up his career on the screen entirely ... 'cause when we asked if he'd ever put both of his strengths together -- he got pumped over the idea.

"I'd be really passionate about that," Wanna said at LAX. "That would be cool."

Wanna also credited his time in front of the camera for helping launch his boxing career ... saying, "The acting world has been like a blessing in my career. I wouldn't be where I am without the acting world. So, I'm super grateful for that."

He also revealed there are a number of projects he's currently eyeing ... so don't be surprised if he pops up on your TV or in theaters again soon!!