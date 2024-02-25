Javon 'Wanna' Walton Out To Prove He Belongs In Boxing In Global Debut

Play video content TMZSports.com

Javon "Wanna" Walton is looking to solidify his spot in the boxing world when he enters the ring next week ... telling TMZ Sports it's the first step to becoming a champion.

The "Euphoria" star is making his global debut against Joshua Torres in a super featherweight bout on Most Valuable Promotions' March 2 card in Puerto Rico ... and he said he's been training like crazy to make sure he comes away with his hand raised.

Of course, 17-year-old Wanna has been fighting for most of his life ... but he feels he has to go out there and prove to everyone he's dead serious about fighting -- and not just some famous actor.

"I have a lot to prove -- and even past March 2, I have a lot to prove," Walton told us. "Every single fight I'm taking is a stepping stone as far as my skill set to really show the world what I can really do in this boxing game."

"Hopefully five years down the line, I'm fighting for a world title. And looking even further than that, I hope my name goes down in history in the boxing world."

As for his opponent -- 32-year-old Torres -- Walton said he didn't want an easy fight so he could show off what he's capable of in the ring.

Walton added he's hoping to dominate every round and come away with the unanimous decision ... and can't wait to put on a show for the fans in Puerto Rico and his longtime supporters.