Jake Paul Announces March Fight Date, 'Euphoria' Star To Make Debut On Card

Andre August is still feeling that knockout punch from a week ago, but Jake Paul is already moving on to his next boxing match -- he's entering the ring again in three months ... and "Euphoria" star Wanna Walton will be on the card, too!!

The Problem Child announced the huge event just minutes ago ... saying he will be the co-main event when Amanda Serrano faces off against Nina Meinke at El Coliseo De Puerto Rico on March 2.

Jake's opponent for the Most Valuable Promotions event has not been revealed just yet.

Paul posted on social media about the move ... saying, "Guess who’s back :) … Jake already? Yes, I’m on a mission... But this one is much bigger than me."

"This one is for the greatest Puerto Rican boxer ever, Amanda Serrano. This one is for the people of Puerto Rico, from the Choliseo to the world. This one is for all of boxing to see how powerful women are in this sport and for Wanna Walton to usher in his superstar boxing future in front of 20,000 people."

Of course, Jake -- who's now 8-1 in his pro boxing career -- just beat August in Florida on Dec. 15 ... whooping his ass in the first round with a right uppercut.

17-year-old Wanna -- famous for playing beloved character "Ashtray" on the HBO show -- has been boxing for the majority of his life ... and he recently joined Paul's MVP as he pursues a championship career.

Play video content August 2023 TMZSports.com

"I wanted to go somewhere where I knew that I was gonna be valued, and a place that I knew that they were going to care about me a lot, and a place with a lot of talent," Wanna told TMZ Sports back in August. "Everyone over at MVP is very talented and they've all done such amazing things in their career."

Jake said he's super pumped for the whole event ... saying, "I can’t wait to fight in San Juan and show the world this beautiful island."