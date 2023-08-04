'Euphoria' Star Javon Walton Remembers Angus Cloud as 'Purest Soul Ever'
8/4/2023 1:00 AM PT
"Euphoria" star Javon Walton is remembering his late costar Angus Cloud as one of the most genuine people he's ever met ... telling us there's not a lot of folks like Angus out there.
Javon and Angus played brothers on the hit HBO series for two seasons ... but their brotherly bond runs deeper than the "Euphoria" script. Javon says Angus had "the purest soul ever" and it's still tough to process just how suddenly Angus died.
Javon, who recently signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, tells us Angus took him under his wing from the beginning, and always wanted to see him thrive and succeed.
TMZ broke the story ... Angus died Monday at his family's home in Oakland, CA, where his mom called 911 to report a potential overdose.
There's been an outpouring of love for Angus in Oakland and beyond ever since his sudden death ... and based on what Javon is telling us here, it's clear Angus made a lasting impact on many people's lives.