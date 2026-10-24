Dakota Johnson & MGK Spotted Spend All Day & Night Together

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's romance is showing zero signs of slowing down ... with the pair seemingly glued to each other day and night in new pics.

In the photos ... Dakota and MGK can be seen leaving a music studio together Friday morning ... before being spotted leaving the L.A. hotspot Chateau Marmont together later that night around 11:30 PM.

In one of the pics of the pair in a car by the hotel, MGK was caught sporting a massive grin ... looking elated at having a day date and a night date with her!

While MGK kept it casual with a denim jacket over a white tank top -- Dakota opted for a long black coat, a gray sweater, and blue jeans.

We reported earlier ... Dakota and MGK were previously seen leaving the music studio, adding more speculation about their relationship status.

After the pair were seen out and about ... sources told TMZ at the time that his ex Megan Fox is not bothered in the slightest by their romance.