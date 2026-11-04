Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Seen Laughing After Romantic Dinner Date

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly look like they're falling for each other... laughing together after leaving a restaurant in Calabasas ... and looking smitten.

The actress and the rapper were spotted outside a restaurant Tuesday night in the affluent California city while waiting for the valet to pull their ride around.

Check out the pics ... they've both got grins on their faces -- and, in one pic, Dakota's beaming up at the 6'4"-tall star.

MGK wore a black hoodie and pink sweats ... while Dakota threw on a leather jacket and accessorized with a leopard-print bag.

As we've reported ... these two are spending a lot of time together these days -- hanging out at the studio and the Chateau Marmont. After their exciting evening at the latter locale, the pair were seen spending time together in the morning just hours later.