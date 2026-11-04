Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Seen Laughing After Romantic Dinner Date
Dakota Johnson & MGK 50 Shades of Date ... LOL After Romantic Dinner
Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly look like they're falling for each other... laughing together after leaving a restaurant in Calabasas ... and looking smitten.
The actress and the rapper were spotted outside a restaurant Tuesday night in the affluent California city while waiting for the valet to pull their ride around.
Check out the pics ... they've both got grins on their faces -- and, in one pic, Dakota's beaming up at the 6'4"-tall star.
MGK wore a black hoodie and pink sweats ... while Dakota threw on a leather jacket and accessorized with a leopard-print bag.
As we've reported ... these two are spending a lot of time together these days -- hanging out at the studio and the Chateau Marmont. After their exciting evening at the latter locale, the pair were seen spending time together in the morning just hours later.
Bottom line ... things seem serious between the pair -- we'll just have to wait and see where it goes.