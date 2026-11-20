Boosie Badazz is officially off the hook for allegedly smashing a hookah base over a bouncer's head ... because a grand jury dismissed his criminal case.

Boosie's lawyer, Kent Schaffer, tells TMZ ... the rapper was "no billed" by the grand jury Friday -- meaning they decided there wasn't enough evidence to charge him -- and his aggravated assault case was dismissed.

Schaffer tells us ... "We were convinced this was a money grab from the beginning and the grand jury agreed that there was no probable cause to believe a crime was committed."

We broke the story ... Boosie was arrested for this alleged assault back in May ... cops said a security guard was clearing out the club at closing time when he got into it with a woman who wanted to use the bathroom. The woman turned out to be Boosie's niece, and after she allegedly elbowed the guard in the face, Boosie allegedly smashed a hookah over his head.