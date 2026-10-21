Boosie Badazz Talks Show About Sex Acts of People With Disabilities on New Network

Play video content Video: Boosie Badazz Discusses Sex Lives of People With Disabilities on New Show TMZ.com

Boosie Badazz says he's got some hot wheels on his new network ... revealing he's got a whole show about women in wheelchairs and how they get freaky.

We caught up with the rapper in New York City on Tuesday ... and he told us about the Boosie Network -- the new channel he's starting, which will feature everything Boosie Badazz fans could want and more.

Some of that "more" includes a new podcast titled "Sexy on Wheels" ... a sex podcast for people with disabilities hosted by Mia Brown.

With her guests, Mia gets into all the spicy subjects about the love lives of people who are in wheelchairs ... including how to throw it back without using one's legs.

Boosie seems super into the subject ... and we're sure a whole bunch of his fans are curious, too.