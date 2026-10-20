Boosie Badazz Says He Stopped Trump Pardon Brokers From Allegedly Scamming Others

Play video content Video: Boosie Badazz Claims He Shut Down Trump Pardon Brokers’ Alleged Scam Operation TMZ.com

Boosie Badazz says there's a silver lining to his $600K pardon broker snafu ... he says he's glad he was able to keep other people from allegedly getting scammed.

We got Boosie in NYC on Tuesday morning as he was leaving "The Breakfast Club" ... and he told us he's grateful he was able to get the word out about Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl.

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Remember ... Boosie told "60 Minutes" that he paid Burkman and Wohl $600K up front for them to broker him a pardon from Donald Trump ... a pardon that never came.

The rapper claims they'd promised to give half the cash back if they couldn't secure the deal ... which the brokers deny.

As far as getting his money back, check out the clip ... Boosie tells us that ball will get rolling once the legal process is underway.