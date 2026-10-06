BenDaDonnn Blames Overzealous Cop For Incident That Led to Arrest

Play video content Video: Bendadonnn Addresses Texas A&M Tasing Incident

BenDaDonnn says an overly aggressive police officer caused all the drama before his weekend arrest in Texas ... while he and his crew just got caught up in the BS.

The social media personality addressed Sunday's arrest with fans while wearing an orange Department of Corrections uniform ... claiming the evening went sideways when a cop started yelling at his group to get on the sidewalk.

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BenDaDonnn swears he and his friends did exactly what the officer said -- and did it quickly -- but the officer still put hands on him and members of his group.

An argument ensued from there, BenDaDonnn said ... which resulted in him getting tased and booked into Brazos County Jail on a charge of evading arrest or detention.

BTW ... BenDaDonnn also took a shot at the officer in his video ... claiming the dude was a dead ringer for Kip, the older brother of the titular character in "Napoleon Dynamite."

The College Station Police Department previously told us the department's version of events as well ... claiming the group ignored the lawful commands of an officer -- and alleging one of BenDaDonnn's security guards slapped the cop's hands away as they were trying to detain the internet personality.