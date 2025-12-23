Drake Says He Bought Back the Bentley Quavo Gifted to Saweetie

When She Put It On Sale!!!

Drake is always looking out for all the dogs -- just ask Quavo.

While on popular streamer BenDaDonnn's livestream last night, Drake revealed he had made sure Quavo didn't take an L following his 2021 messy breakup with Saweetie ... when he had to part ways with the shiny blue Bentley GTC V8 convertible he had her riding in.

Shortly after Quavo and Saweetie split, the car surfaced on the used car market for a price of $279,888 ... Drake tells Ben he's the one who bought it back for Quavo!!!

Drake recalls he had just gotten into bed with Stake and had a newfound cash flow, so it was chump change to him to buy Quavo's Bentley back. It was still in great condition too ... with only 2,191 miles!!!

Ben pushed Drake for Quavo's reaction, but Drake summarized that the humor of it all may have gone over his head a bit.

Saweetie has since moved on with soccer star Jadon Sancho, and Quavo and Drake are still tight as ever.