TDE President Punch Addresses Notion Drake Fell Off After 'Not Like Us'

Play video content TMZ.com

The internet is still buzzing about whether or not Drake and Kendrick Lamar's iconic rap battle hurt the culture overall but Top Dawg Entertainment President, Terrence "Punch" Henderson is simply chalking it up to the circle of hip hop life!!!

The Top Dawg Entertainment President addressed the state of rap with TMZ Hip Hop at his label's 12th annual Christmas charity concert that boosted big names such as Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

A lot has happened within the culture in the past few weeks such as Hot 97 ending its decade-plus running "Ebro in the Morning" show and VIBE Magazine firing the bulk of its staff ... Punch says it's all been a transition period that's changing by the second.

Play video content Perspektives With Bank

Punch thinks the same about Drake, when it comes to "being on top."

The OVO boss is still the highest streamed rapper on Spotify so he's positioned to continue his leading career but the competition is creeping in and Punch calls it a national progression.

Punch is still predicting 2026 to be a big rap year -- and not because Kendrick or Drake. TDE artists Jay Rock and Isaiah Rashad will be finally releasing their albums.