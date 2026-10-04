BenDaDonnn Booked for Evading Arrest or Detention After Video Shows Cops Tasing Him

Streamer BenDaDonnn has been arrested after a chaotic video showed a police officer tasing him before placing him in cuffs ... TMZ has learned.

BenDaDonnn -- real name Benius Beard -- was booked into Brazos County Jail in Texas on a charge of evading arrest or detention Sunday.

BenDaDonn was TASED and detained by police officers in Texas 😳 https://t.co/cBanBD16oL @KickStreamingHQ

The College Station Police Department tells TMZ ... officers were working to clear patrons from the roadway in front of a bar when they encountered a group who refused to comply with their commands.

When those lawful commands continued to be ignored, someone acting as BenDaDonn's security guard allegedly slapped an officer's hands out of the way as they were trying to detain BenDaDonnn ... according to police.

The PIO claims the officer then deployed the taser -- calling it a less-lethal tool -- as BenDaDonnn was attempting to get away in order to gain compliance.

As the officer tried to take BenDaDonnn into custody ... his security guard allegedly pushed the officer before both were arrested.