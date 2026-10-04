15-Year-Old Boy Burns Woman's Face With Makeshift Flamethrower During French Riots: Video

Riots in France have turned scarily violent as a 15-year-old boy reportedly used a makeshift flamethrower to burn a woman's face.

WATCH: Man burns woman with blowtorch in mass unrest in France https://t.co/gnmrUBKGkR @Video_Forensics

Check out video shot Friday at a bus stop in the French city of Marseille ... the teen, dressed all in black, confronts the woman with an aerosol can and a lighter. He then uses the lighter to unleash a stream of fire into the woman's face from the aerosol can.

The woman, who was reportedly trying to help quell the riots, staggers around confused, while patting her head to put out the flames.

The Daily Mail reports the 15-year-old was arrested by police Friday night and could now face criminal charges, including intentional violence aggravated by the use of violence and attacking in a gang.

Sources told the publication that the teen and other youths went on a rampage to protest what they perceive as awful conditions in their school.

The riots have been going on all week throughout France with students destroying property, setting fires, and dousing teachers with gas.