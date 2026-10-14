Protests Erupt In Texas After Woman Tells HBCU Students To Stop Parking Outside Her Home

Play video content Video: Texas Neighborhood Parking Feud Sparks HBCU Student Protests TikTok/@thehealingprojectatx

People are protesting in Austin, Texas, after a white woman told HBCU students to stop parking outside her home after she moved into a historically Black neighborhood ... and it's getting tense.

The woman and her husband recently moved into a residence on East 9th Street ... right across from Huston-Tillotson University, and a viral video shows a student named Bri confronting the couple for allegedly harassing students who park in front of their house.

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Bri tries to point out it's legal to park there, but the woman shoots back ... "We paid $1.5 million for our house, y’all's graduation rates are 25%."

When Bri explains that they moved into a historically Black neighborhood, the woman responds ... "This is our neighborhood" and threatens to call the cops.

As the video continues to spread on social media, peaceful protests are popping up in front of the home. Videos capture the crowd chanting ... "You bought a house, not our history."

The City of Austin's Transportation and Public Works department told FOX 7 it is, in fact, OK to park in front of the house, saying ... "Parking is allowed on those blocks of East 9th Street. While there are some areas where drivers are not allowed to park -- such as around corner clearances, at intersections and in front of driveways -- the curb is otherwise open for public parking."

The outlet also spoke to Sybill Bradley -- a neighbor who'd been living on E 9th Street for 16 years -- and Sybill said they "haven't had any issues with parking at all."