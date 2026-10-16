Oregon School Shooting: Community Rallies Around Slain 5-Year-Old's Family

The community in Bend, Oregon, is rallying around the family of a 5-year-old boy killed in Thursday's horrific elementary school shooting ... raising tens of thousands of dollars to help his grieving loved ones.

A Meal Train fundraiser has been set up for the family of Rhoam Summer, with donations pouring in as the community works toward a $100,000 goal ... already surpassing $60,000.

And money isn't the only support being offered ... community members have also arranged to deliver meals to the Summer family every day from October 18 through December 22, helping ease the burden of everyday responsibilities during an unimaginable time.

The fundraiser describes Rhoam as a sweet little boy whose family is now facing a loss no parent should ever have to endure ... with organizers hoping to give his loved ones time to grieve.

As TMZ previously reported ... Rhoam was one of three children killed when a 16-year-old gunman opened fire Thursday at Silver Rail Elementary School. An 8-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teacher were also killed.

The gunman was ultimately shot and killed by a civilian -- believed to be the father of a student -- who chased him into the school ... while another man who tried to stop the shooter narrowly escaped a barrage of bullets that tore through his truck.