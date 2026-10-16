Oregon School Shooting: Driver Who Tried to Stop Shooter Shows Bullet Holes in Truck

Play video content Video: Hero driver who tried to stop Oregon school shooter shows bullet hole-riddled truck @christophermangan6192/ Youtube

The driver who tried to stop the Oregon school shooter is showing the damage the gunman did to his truck ... and it's riddled with bullet holes, including a shot through the windshield.

A new video shared by the still-unnamed driver shows the body of the vehicle ... with bullet holes by the back wheel well and another through the truck's camper shell.

Two of the windows were completely blown out by gunfire ... and the shocked driver even notes one bullet went through the windshield -- right above where his head was when he was driving.

This driver was the first person to call the cops about Thursday's deadly school shooting in Bend ... telling officers he was "being shot at multiple times by a person with a long gun."

While he notified the police, it was actually a different civilian who ran into the school after the shooter and killed the gunman. The 16-year-old school shooter has not yet been identified, but he reportedly used a pump-action shotgun purchased by his mom.