Oregon School Shooter Reportedly Used a Pump-Action Shotgun Purchased by His Mom

The Oregon shooter who killed 3 students and one teacher at an elementary school was armed with a pump-action shotgun purchased by his mother, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports the 16-year-old gunman, whose name has not been released, used the powerful weapon to go on his bloody rampage Thursday inside Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, OR.

Police say the teen fatally shot three kids, ages 5, 8 and 11, along with a 54-year-old teacher before a good Samaritan killed the shooter with his own gun.

Citing a law enforcement source, Fox News said the Samaritan had a permit to carry a firearm.

During a press conference, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said cops received the first 911 call at 12:59 PM from someone inside a vehicle who was being shot at by a gunman. Krantz said dispatchers were then inundated with 911 calls about the shooter entering the school.

Play video content Video: Police Break Down Deadly Bend School Shooting at Press Conference City of Bend

Krantz said his officers rushed over to the school, arriving within three minutes of the first call. One of his officers was then informed by a community member that the suspect had already been shot.

Krantz said the shooter had opened fire at the school's locked doors, forcing them open to get inside. Krantz said the suspect stormed inside, followed by the good Samaritan, who then shot the teen.

Krantz added, "Our officers entered the building and confirmed the suspect was dead. They cleared the school to ensure there were no additional threats, and then rendered emergency aid to the victims." The four shooting victims were later pronounced dead.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek praised school staff, parents and first responders for heroically intervening to stop further loss of life. She said, "Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden, and I just want you to know that my thoughts are with you as well."