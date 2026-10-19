Presley Gerber's Sober Living Facility Called Police for Previous Overdose

The sober living facility where Presley Gerber died from a suspected overdose saw police show up months earlier in connection with a separate overdose-related call ... TMZ has learned.

According to Santa Monica Police Department records obtained by TMZ, cops responded to Resolutions Living on February 18, 2026 ... when someone at the facility feared a patient had OD'd.

A source connected to Resolutions Living, with direct knowledge, tells TMZ ... the overdose involved a woman who was found unresponsive, but was eventually revived. We're told it took upwards of 5 doses of Narcan to bring her back to consciousness.

By the time police arrived there was no need to transport the woman for further treatment, and, ultimately, officers left after speaking to the patient.

That incident happened seven months before Presley was found dead at the same Santa Monica facility.

As we reported ... Presley, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died at Resolutions Living on September 20, just hours after checking into the sober living home. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at 9:45 AM.

Sources with direct knowledge previously told TMZ ... Presley's sober coach contacted the facility before his arrival and informed staff he was high on drugs, but the facility agreed to admit him anyway.

Play video content Video: Presley Gerber Shows Sober Living Situation TMZ.com

Presley was later seen on video inside the facility shortly after checking in, appearing to be under the influence. Sources also told us he continued using drugs while staying at the home.

The facility's admissions officer was subsequently fired after Presley's death, according to sources connected to Resolutions Living.

Play video content Video: Rehab Owner Where Presley Gerber Died Mum on Lapses

We previously approached Dr. Reza Nabavi, the owner of Resolutions Living, about the decision to admit Presley while he was allegedly high, but he declined to answer our questions.

Presley's death remains under investigation as a suspected overdose, with his official cause of death not yet determined.