Cindy Crawford Remembers Late Son Presley Gerber in Heartbreaking Tribute

Cindy Crawford is mourning the loss of her son Presley Gerber ... sharing an emotional tribute remembering the 27-year-old.

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The supermodel posted a black-and-white photo of Presley with what appear to be angel wings on Instagram Sunday, writing she and her family are "beyond heartbroken" over his death ... and Kaia reposted her mom's heartbreaking message.

Cindy wrote ... "We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever."

She went on to say the family is proud of the way Presley carried himself through life, particularly his kindness and vulnerability.

Cindy also thanked everyone who has shown the family love and support during the devastating time ... including strangers who have reached out to share their condolences.

She ended the tribute with a heartbreaking message signed by herself, Presley's father Rande Gerber, and his sister Kaia Gerber, "Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia."

As TMZ first reported, Presley died Santa Monica sober living facility September 20, just hours after checking in. Police have been investigating his death as a suspected overdose, and no foul play is suspected.

His autopsy was completed, but his official cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.