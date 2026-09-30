Rehab Owner Mum on Why He'd Allow Someone High On Drugs in Sober House

Play video content Video: Rehab Owner Where Presley Gerber Died Mum on Lapses

Presley Gerber showed up high when he was admitted to the Resolutions Living sober house -- and he died just hours later -- but the doctor who owns Resolutions was in no mood to talk about it when we asked.

We got Dr. Reza Nabavi in Malibu late Wednesday afternoon, and asked him about a story TMZ broke -- that Presley's sober coach called Resolutions and asked if Presley could stay in the facility's sober house, making it clear the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was high. We're told the admissions director said to bring him there. Multiple people in the rehab industry say there is a hard rule not to admit anyone into a sober house who is high.

Play video content Video: Presley Gerber Shows Sober Living Situation TMZ.com

The sober coach deposited Presley at the sober house and then left. We obtained video of Presley inside and he was clearly high. We're told he was doing drugs and apparently od'd hours later.

Dr. Reza put his hand up to our photog and seemed indignant we asked about Presley and his admissions policies.