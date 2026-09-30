Presley Gerber Death: Sober Living Facility Owner Reza Nabavi Looks Unbothered

The owner of the Santa Monica sober living facility where Presley Gerber died was spotted enjoying lunch in the neighborhood ... we have the pics, and he doesn't look too broken up.

Dr. Reza Nabavi, who founded Resolutions Living, can be seen holding his phone in one hand and a drink in the other on Tuesday around midday ... and based on his stare at the camera, he seems calm and composed.

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We already showed you video Presley filmed at Resolutions Living after checking in ... giving a tour while clearly high ... the night before he was discovered dead in his room.

Sources told us ... Presley was high before he entered the facility and that staffers knew this before admitting him into their care.

We reported earlier ... Nabavi -- whose current psychologist license is set to expire in 2028 -- was arrested back in 2002 after Oakland police found him asleep in his car before discovering meth in the vehicle.

Nabavi -- who later pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance -- was reportedly with a 15-year-old girl at the time ... who was 10 years younger than him.

That same month ... Nabavi was also arrested for selling meth to an informant before again pleading no contest to possession of a controlled substance.

Both misdemeanor cases resulted in Nabavi receiving a sentence of 36 months of probation.