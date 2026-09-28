TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Presley Gerber's Ketamine Issues

Presley Gerber was prescribed ketamine by a doctor ... and sources say they think his family should sue because the 27-year-old had a known addiction to the substance.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Nicole Scherzinger shared a shocking picture of a burn she suffered on her leg from boiling water ... though she still went through with her show in Germany.

Play video content Video: AEW Star PAC Dead at 40 AEW

Plus, AEW star PAC died less than a day after duking it out in the ring. He was just 40 years old.