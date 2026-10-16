Kaia Gerber Makes Rare Public Outing In Dark Sunglasses Weeks After Brother Presley’s Death
Kaia Gerber Rare Public Outing ... Weeks After Bro's Death
Kaia Gerber was seen out in Los Angeles rocking large dark sunglasses weeks after her brother Presley Gerber's tragic death.
The 25-year-old actress looked low-key, wearing a blue sweater and black sweatpants while out on Thursday ... Kaia hasn't been seen much since Presley died on Sept. 20 shortly after checking into a sober living facility called Resolutions in Santa Monica, CA.
Kaia and her parents, Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, have been comforting each other during the difficult time … friends George Clooney and Amal Clooney have also been seen supporting the family.
As TMZ first reported, Presley was taken to the facility by a sober coach. Sources told TMZ he was under the influence when he checked in, but was still allowed to check in.
When TMZ caught up with Dr. Reza Nabavi, the owner of Resolutions, he was mum on the Presley situation.
Presley's cause of death has been deferred.