Kaia Gerber Makes Rare Public Outing In Dark Sunglasses Weeks After Brother Presley’s Death

Kaia Gerber was seen out in Los Angeles rocking large dark sunglasses weeks after her brother Presley Gerber's tragic death.

The 25-year-old actress looked low-key, wearing a blue sweater and black sweatpants while out on Thursday ... Kaia hasn't been seen much since Presley died on Sept. 20 shortly after checking into a sober living facility called Resolutions in Santa Monica, CA.

As TMZ first reported, Presley was taken to the facility by a sober coach. Sources told TMZ he was under the influence when he checked in, but was still allowed to check in.

Play video content Video: Rehab Owner Where Presley Gerber Died Mum on Lapses

When TMZ caught up with Dr. Reza Nabavi, the owner of Resolutions, he was mum on the Presley situation.