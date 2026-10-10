Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Spotted Holding Hands After Son Presley's Death

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are venturing back out into public after their son Presley's tragic passing ... holding hands during an outing in Malibu.

The pair were spotted holding hands on Zuma Beach ... wearing athletic attire.

Cindy wore a long-sleeve white shirt and leggings while Rande wore his own white shirt and athletic shorts. They both added caps to their ensembles.

As you know ... the two have kept out of the public eye over the last few weeks since Presley passed away in a Santa Monica rehabilitation center.

George and Amal Clooney are mourning the loss of their close family friend, Presley Gerber. 💔 George opens up about Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber son's death, calling it "the worst thing that could ever happen to a family” when speaking with ET at the 2026 Albies, hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice. @etnow

They've received support from friends like George Clooney -- who called Presley's death one of the most devastating things to happen to their family and his -- amid their grief.

Presley's cause of death is still under investigation ... and his passing has raised questions about the sober-living facility where he died.

Family members are frustrated with his doctors' treatments for him -- including prescribing ketamine -- sources told us.

The family is leaning toward a private memorial service for Presley. It is unclear if that has already taken place.