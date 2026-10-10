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Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Spotted Holding Hands After Son Presley's Death

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Sharing Quiet Outing After Son Presley's Death

By TMZ Staff
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Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are venturing back out into public after their son Presley's tragic passing ... holding hands during an outing in Malibu.

The pair were spotted holding hands on Zuma Beach ... wearing athletic attire.

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Cindy wore a long-sleeve white shirt and leggings while Rande wore his own white shirt and athletic shorts. They both added caps to their ensembles.

As you know ... the two have kept out of the public eye over the last few weeks since Presley passed away in a Santa Monica rehabilitation center.

They've received support from friends like George Clooney -- who called Presley's death one of the most devastating things to happen to their family and his -- amid their grief.

Presley's cause of death is still under investigation ... and his passing has raised questions about the sober-living facility where he died.

Remembering Presley Gerber
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Remembering Presley Gerber Launch Gallery
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Family members are frustrated with his doctors' treatments for him -- including prescribing ketamine -- sources told us.

The family is leaning toward a private memorial service for Presley. It is unclear if that has already taken place.

Numerous friends and ex-girlfriends shared loving tributes to Presley after he passed ... though Cindy, Rande and his sister Kaia Gerber still have not yet spoken publicly.

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