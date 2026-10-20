Sahara Ray's Sister Ruby Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Model's Death

Sahara Ray's little sister is opening up about her devastating loss ... sharing an emotional tribute just days after her big sister's sudden death at 34.

In a heartbreaking social media post, Sahara's younger sister, Ruby, remembered her as a "force of nature" whose larger-than-life personality made her impossible to forget.

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Ruby penned her tribute to her "beautiful big sister" ... describing Sahara as vivacious, intelligent, hilarious, kind, and empathetic ... then adding, "A light so bright that this world feels impossibly dimmer without her in it."

She went on to explain how she'd looked up to Sahara her entire life, calling her the most incredible person she'd ever known.

The grief is clearly overwhelming, with Ruby admitting she's struggling to understand how the world can keep moving without her big sister.

One of the most gut-wrenching moments came when she wrote, "I just want my big sister."

She added, "I want more time. More laughter. More conversations. More of her."

The tribute ended with a heartbreaking promise ... "If love alone could have kept you here, Sahara, you would have lived a thousand lifetimes. I will spend the rest of mine loving you."

As TMZ previously reported, Sahara died Sunday at a hospital, with her family telling us she was surrounded by loved ones when she passed. Her official cause of death has not been confirmed.

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Sahara became a mother earlier this year, welcoming a baby girl named Snow in January. Her final Instagram post to her grid in July was a sweet tribute to her daughter.