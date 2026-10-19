Dolly Parton's Late Husband's Family Takes Over His Estate After Singer's Death

Dolly Parton was in the middle of handling her late husband Carl Dean's estate when she passed ... but family has stepped in to take over, TMZ has learned.

Court docs obtained by TMZ show Carl's niece, Dea Chaggin Cunningham Williams, has been appointed administrator of his finances.

Dolly was put in place as the administrator after Dean's death on March 3, 2025 ... however, the matter wasn't finalized due to Dolly dealing with her own health issues.

Dean was 82 when he died, and Dolly died almost 18 months later on August 25 after battling cancer. She was 80.

In his will, Carl left everything to Dolly ... but if he survived Dolly ... all of the assets were to be split between his five nieces and nephews, and Dolly's 14 nieces and nephews.