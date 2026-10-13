Dolly Parton's Former Solvang Cottage Sells for $2 Million

Former Solvang Cottage Sells for Nearly $2M

The Solvang cottage that once belonged to Dolly Parton is officially off the market, TMZ has learned.

The late legend's former retreat sold this month for $1,945,150 ... weeks after the singer's late August death.

Dolly owned the precious pad in Solvang -- AKA the "Danish capital of America" -- from 2004 to 2014.

She eventually parted ways with the modest farmhouse and ended up selling it in 2014 for $940K.

The singer used the 1920s-era home as a cute little getaway, and it was just a short walk from the downtown area.

Play video content Video: Dolly Parton Through The Years

After Dolly sold it, the special spot was sold again in 2022, before being put on the market once again this May.

The new owners of the cottage have asked to remain anonymous.