Dolly Parton's Nephew Struggling To Lawyer For Estate Battle

Dolly Parton's nephew is asking the court to pump the brakes on his ongoing estate battle ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ ... Bryan Seaver asked Monday to push back his Oct. 9 hearing by 10 days after struggling to find counsel in Tennessee.

Play video content Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

We’re told every attorney Bryan has approached has ties to Pinnacle Bank -- which is involved with the trust at the center of the estate battle -- creating a conflict of interest.

That leaves Bryan scrambling to find representation with the hearing just days away.

As TMZ previously reported, Bryan has been locked in a nasty legal battle over the Parton family estate after he was fired from his role managing family assets.

Bryan was the family member chosen to publicly announce Dolly's death in August ... underscoring just how close he was to the singer and her inner circle before the estate fight exploded.

We obtained his termination letter, which laid out accusations about how he handled the estate and his conduct during the dispute.

And the battle only escalated from there ... with a judge granting the estate a restraining order against Bryan days later.