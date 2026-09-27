Kacey Musgraves Honors Dolly Parton With 'I Will Always Love You' at VMAs

Kacey Musgraves brought some Dolly sparkle to the 2026 MTV VMAs ... delivering an emotional rendition of "I Will Always Love You" in honor of the late country legend.

#VMAs remember Dolly Parton with tribute from Kacey Musgraves pic.twitter.com/E5fefH6D1g @DEADLINE

Kacey returned to the VMAs stage in a curve-hugging pink sequined gown ... looking every bit the country superstar as she belted out Dolly's classic.

The tribute came from someone who has long counted Dolly Parton among her biggest influences. Kacey has praised Dolly's songwriting, fearlessness and business savvy ... and even performed alongside her during the 2019 Grammys tribute.

Kacey also honored Dolly just days after her death ... performing "Here You Come Again" and dedicating her own song, "Rainbow," to the icon during a Boston concert.

As TMZ previously reported ... Dolly died August 25 at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Her reps told us she was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.