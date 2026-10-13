Dolly Parton's Nephew Says Alleged Threats Were Taken Out of Context

My Texts Were Taken Out of Context!!!

Dolly Parton's nephew is firing back at allegations that he threatened people connected to the country music legend's business empire ... insisting his explosive text messages were taken out of context.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Bryan Seaver denies ever threatening violence against anyone associated with Dollywood or its business partners, claiming the messages were private conversations with Dolly's longtime manager, Danny Nozell.

Seaver admits he used some pretty harsh language in the exchanges ... including threatening to destroy the Dollywood brand and go after its business partners ... but says he was talking about damaging their reputation, not physically hurting anyone.

In fact, Seaver says he considered Nozell one of his closest friends at the time ... and the two were venting about business frustrations following Dolly's death.

He also pushes back on claims he tried to intimidate workers at Dolly's properties, saying he hadn't even visited Dollywood in more than a decade.

And there's money involved ... Seaver claims his security company was owed approximately $251,000 for work connected to Dolly's properties and insists his messages demanding payment were never meant as threats. He says the bills have since been paid.

Seaver also says he was considering a podcast or major media interview to tell his side of the story, but insists that wasn't meant to intimidate anyone either.

Play video content Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

He also says the whole ordeal has taken a toll on his family, claiming reporters have repeatedly shown up at his home and prompted his 17-year-old son to suggest putting barbed wire across the front steps.

He's now asking a judge to reject the effort by Dolly's business interests to extend the restraining order, arguing the emergency restrictions make it nearly impossible for him to work in Nashville.