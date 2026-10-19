Model Sahara Ray Gave Birth to Baby Girl Months Before Shocking Death

Sahara Ray became a mother just months before her tragic death ... and her final Instagram post was a touching tribute to her baby girl.

The model, who died Sunday at 34, last posted to her Instagram grid on July 19, sharing sweet photos of her daughter, Snow, with the caption, "My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow."

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Just a few months earlier, on April 26, Sahara shared a video of herself set to Justin Bieber's song "Everything Hallelujah" ... giving followers another glimpse into her life as a new mom.

Sahara had been documenting her pregnancy, revealing in a January 25 post that she was being induced that night.

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She showed off her growing baby bump and told followers she'd been pregnant since May 2025 ... just hours before welcoming her little girl. She never revealed who fathered her child.

We broke the story ... Sahara died Sunday, with her family telling us ... "She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved."

Her cause of death is unclear.