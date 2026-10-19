Ariana Grande's Dog Coco Dead at 17

Ariana Grande is mourning the loss of her longtime dog Coco.

The singer posted a series of photos of her with Coco with an emotional note. She said, “Sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful Coco… i am so proud of you. thank you for your love, and for blessing this planet with your physical presence for over seventeen wonderful years.”

The singer said Coco made everywhere she went “a more beautiful place.”

Ariana said she will miss Coco every day and hold her in her heart always.

She ended the post with, “I love you so, sweet girl.”

As TMZ previously reported, Ariana is currently on a break from work after finishing her tour … and ahead of her press tour for "Focker-In-Law."

Coco was 17.