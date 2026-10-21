Influencer Manuel Otto Dies After Incident On Live Stream

Manuel Otto -- a German influencer who created a popular multiplayer game when he was just 14 -- has died after an incident on his live stream.

A spokesperson for Stick Run -- the game Manuel created -- released a statement ... which acknowledged the video, stating he "appeared to have taken his own life."

They asked for privacy for everyone involved during this difficult time ... and asked people not to share unverified rumors online.

It's unclear at this time exactly where Manuel died ... though reports indicate this incident sounds similar to an incident which apparently occurred in Bavaria ... where someone died in a fire.

Numerous fans of Manuel have shared their condolences online. He was just 30 years old.

RIP