Conjoined Twin Influencers José Luis and José Armando Cevallos Dead After Heart Attack

Conjoined twin influencers José Luis and José Armando Cevallos are dead ... and it sounds like they suffered a fatal medical emergency.

They lived in Ecuador, and their close friend, Fernando Carrillo, told local outlet Y Ahora Sonsoles that José Luis went into cardiac arrest, landing them in the hospital.

Carrillo says doctors stabilized him, but José Armando had a heart attack a few minutes later, and both twins died. Their social media account says they died Thursday.

Their brother, Damián, told the outlet he was devastated by their tragic and sudden loss, noting he couldn't imagine how their parents must feel.

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José Luis and José Armando had amassed over 60K followers on social media, documenting their lives as conjoined twins. They had even posted a few days before their death.

Their IG page says ... "We sincerely thank all the people who accompanied them, supported them, and helped them achieve their dreams. Their joy, their story, and the love they sowed will remain in our hearts forever."

They were 27.