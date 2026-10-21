Reality Star Kash's Mom Says Sister Wishes She Could Trade Places With Her After Fatal Shooting

Reality star Kash’s sister who is charged with her death is devastated over her passing ... and their mom tells TMZ she’s so distraught over the fatal shooting, she’s repeatedly wished she could trade places with her late sister.

Kash’s mom, Cynthia, tells TMZ ... she’s spoken with and visited her daughter, Vernika Dunbar, in jail since the shooting, and says Vernika has been crying and struggling to believe what happened.

Cynthia says Vernika repeatedly expresses how much she loves Kash and wishes she could switch places with her. Their mom says she’s reminded Vernika she still has children who need her and an entire family that loves her.

As we reported ... Kash was fatally shot in Oakland on October 11 during an altercation with another woman. Police say Vernika grabbed a gun from someone in their group and attempted to pistol-whip the woman during the fight ... but the weapon discharged, striking Kash in the head.

Kash was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Vernika was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault with a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in public, all felonies.

Cynthia describes her family as extremely close-knit and insists there was never any drama or bad blood between the sisters. She says they loved spending time together, making the circumstances of Kash’s death especially difficult for everyone to process.

In fact, Cynthia says the family spent the day at her granddaughter’s flag football game before the shooting. Later that night, Kash and Vernika were singing songs together and enjoying themselves at a motorcycle club with their mom.

Cynthia says nobody went out expecting violence or imagined the night would end in tragedy. She’s also seen video circulating online and the social media coverage surrounding her daughter’s death.