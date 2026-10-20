Sahara Ray's Former Roommate Claimed Model Was On Drugs Years Before Death

Ex Roomie Said She Was On Drugs ...

Sahara Ray was allegedly using drugs a couple of years before her sudden death ... with a former roommate claiming the model was taking Xanax without a prescription and behaving erratically ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Chloe Spence filed for a restraining order against Sahara in June 2024, alleging the model was taking unprescribed Xanax and had been in an "intoxicated delusional state" on more than one occasion.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Spence claimed things turned physical during an April 2024 incident ... alleging Sahara charged at her, grabbed her face and dug her nails into her skin, leaving a cut and a scar beneath her left eyebrow.

She also claimed Sahara made unsettling remarks that left her fearing for her safety.

The restraining order request was ultimately dismissed in July 2024 after neither party appeared in court for a hearing on the matter.

We broke the story ... Sahara died Sunday at 34, with her family telling us she was surrounded by loved ones at the hospital.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Sahara and Chloe resolved their differences after the restraining order petition was filed, and Chloe was by Sahara's side when she died.

Sahara's official cause of death has not been confirmed, and there's no established connection between the alleged drug use in 2024 and her death.