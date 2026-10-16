NYC College Student Dies After Being Drugged and Raped in Her Dorm, Prosecutors Claim

Dies After Being Drugged, Raped In Her Dorm Room ...

A college student in New York City died after she unwittingly took fentanyl and was raped by a teenager in her dorm room ... according to prosecutors.

Moises Freire -- a 19-year-old from the Bronx -- has been charged with participating in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy and distributing a deadly drug with intent to commit rape in connection with an alleged incident authorities say went down on March 18.

Prosecutors claim Freire brought a substance to two students' dorm room and told them it was pure cocaine when it was actually fentanyl.

The female students then took the substance and almost immediately lost consciousness, prosecutors say ... at which time Freire allegedly proceeded to rape one of them.

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The alleged victim slipped into a coma and died three days later on March 21.

Two other men -- Brian Peralta Cabrera and Harry Rosales Pino -- were charged in connection with the alleged drug distribution. They are not said to have any role in raping the alleged victim.

Pino has already pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death and serious bodily injury. He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.