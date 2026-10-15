Cornell 7 Defense Attorney Claims Jane Doe's Lawyer Worked with Media Before Filing Lawsuit

Jane Doe's Attorney Is The One Who Worked With Media Before the Lawsuit, Not Us

Jane Doe's attorney worked with a newspaper before he ever filed her explosive lawsuit accusing the Cornell 7 of gang rape ... at least according to Diego Sarabia's lawyers.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Sarabia's defense attorneys claim Doe's lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, never denied coordinating with The Cornell Daily Sun before the lawsuit was filed in court.

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James Knox and Alishah Bhimani, who are representing Sarabia, also take issue with Giuffra's claim that defense attorneys representing defendants in Doe's civil suit have been leaking documents to the media that are favorable to their clients.

Sarabia's lawyers also rip Giuffra for singling out Mark Geragos and his daughter, Teny Geragos, for allegedly conspiring to manipulate the media in the Sean "Diddy" Combs case. They say he has no evidence, mock him for mentioning Diddy 11 times in his filing, and say his baseless attacks are pure speculation.

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Their filing includes an email they say Teny sent to Giuffra ... in the email, she blasts him, claiming he made false allegations of unethical conduct about her and telling him, "Your decision to publicly accuse me of professional misconduct without any factual foundation is outrageous, offensive, and entirely unacceptable."

Teny denies leaking anything in any case and warns Giuffra that she will "pursue all appropriate relief" if he does not retract his claims with a correction by Friday.