Cornell Frat Bro's Lawyer Blasts Jane Doe's Attorney As Hypocrite Over Media Coverage

Jane Doe's attorney is a massive hypocrite for claiming lawyers for the Cornell 7 are leaking documents to the media to make their clients look good ... at least according to Gillio Lopes' lawyer.

Andrew Miltenberg fired back at Doe's lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, in a scathing statement to TMZ ... "The hypocrisy in Mr. Giuffra's sudden outrage over defense counsel speaking to the media is astonishing. He spent weeks promoting his client's allegations on television, in newspapers and across the internet, helping turn this case into a national media spectacle before the seven publicly identified defendants had a meaningful opportunity even to review the allegations, much less respond."

Miltenberg's return volley comes after Giuffra filed legal docs claiming his media appearances were kosher and the defense attorneys were leaking like a sieve. Giuffra name-dropped TMZ and highlighted our relationship with Mark Geragos.

In response, Miltenberg says of Giuffra ... "He filed a lawsuit naming seven young men while protecting his client's identity, something we fully respect. But he knew those young men would face intense public scrutiny, and he seemed perfectly comfortable with the resulting media frenzy when his side was driving the story."

Miltenberg continues ... "Now that defense counsel is challenging his narrative and raising serious questions about the allegations, he suddenly wants the judge to intervene. Apparently, Mr. Giuffra believes media coverage is appropriate only when it serves his client's interests."

Lopes' lawyer wasn't done ... "I also take serious exception to any attempt to associate Tara Davis or me with allegations that confidential information was leaked. Appearing on television to defend our client is not evidence of leaking anything. If Mr. Giuffra has evidence that either of us disclosed confidential materials, he should produce it rather than make insinuations he cannot substantiate."

Winston Lee's lawyer, Teny Geragos, previously told TMZ ... "To the extent Mr. Giuffra is implying I'm leaking anything, that is false. But, the facts will come out and they will show my client did not assault or harm this person."