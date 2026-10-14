Cornell Found 16 Students Responsible For Sexual Assault But Only Expelled Two

Cornell is under fire for allegedly doling out soft punishments for students accused of sexual misconduct ... expelling a very small portion of students found responsible for sexual assault in the years before Jane Doe claimed she was gang raped at a frat party.

Here's the deal ... CNN reviewed school records and data released by the Ivy League university and found 51 formal complaints about sexual assault were filed between mid-2020 and mid-2024. Jane claims she was sexually assaulted in October 2024.

The outlet notes students were found responsible in 16 of the 51 cases ... and only two were expelled.

In fact, CNN notes nearly half of the students found responsible were punished with extra study programs and written reprimands -- no suspension or expulsion whatsoever.

One student -- Kacey Lee -- who filed a complaint against another student who was found responsible for sexually assaulting her told CNN she felt "betrayed" by Cornell when her alleged attacker wasn't suspended or expelled.

She adds she almost wishes she didn't go through the process ... telling CNN, "To know that I went through it all for this illusion of accountability felt even worse."